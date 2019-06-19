KENNETH ROY MYERS, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1947, the son of Clarence and Bev-erly (Redman) Myers. He graduated from South Side High School and he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. "He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend." He is survived by his son, Christopher (Christine) Myers of Fort Wayne; daughter, Jennifer Rauner of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Chase Myers, Jake and Madalyn Rauner; sister, Charlene (Paul) Boch; sister-in-law, Marsha Blaugh; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; and his parents. There are no services at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019