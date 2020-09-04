EDWARDS, KENNETH W.: A celebration of life with family and friends to share with the family everyones times with Kenny is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Zanesville Lions Community Park, 3308 W. Van Horn St., in Zanesville, Ind. The CDC's guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits will be followed. The family encourages the wearing of face masks. Serving a box lunch, ice cream, soft drinks and water starting at 11 a.m. and also after the memorial service. The kids will also be popping popcorn as a tribute to Kenny for popping corn all those years at the ballgames. A memorial service will be held following the celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Zanesville Lions Community Park (where Melba and Kenny's journey together in life began and where they spent the last 47 years with the Zanesville Lions making a park for the present and the future kids of Zanesville), with Chaplain Brice Bennett officiating. Arrangements by Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, Ind.



