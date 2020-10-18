1/1
KENNETH W. HICKS
1959 - 2020
KENNETH W. HICKS, 61, of Fort Wayne, was wrapped in angels' wings and taken to Jesus, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Born April 24, 1959 in Fort Wayne, Kenneth was a son of the late Jimmy and Shirley Hicks. "My honey and me were together 38 1/2 years. Remaining here on earth are Me, his "sweetie" wife Kimmy"; his best pugly dog, Cocoa; sons, Kenneth W. Hicks II of Fort Wayne, Daniel W (Sharon) Hicks of Fort Wayne, Ind., Samuel W (Ashley) Hicks of New Haven, Ind.; and the greatest joy of his life, grandson, Sebastian Joseph-Wayne; brother, Randy; sisters, Virginia (Keith) Manis and Melinda; sisters-in-law, Mary Heinkeland, Sandra (Paul) Porter; his partner in cars, Uncle Delphos Woods; "our other 'son'", Jude Jerome (Nikki) Heinkel II; and other "grandkids", Jalynn, Serenitee, Jude Jerome III and Canaan Heinkel. "My man worked hard his whole life and would help anybody, and did often. His laugh and his stories or "fishtales" would warm your heart. I love you and will see you in heaven". Funeral Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Av.,e with calling from 3 to 7 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
