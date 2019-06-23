Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH W. "KEN" HOFFMAN. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 West Mill Street Ossian , IN 46777 (260)-622-4114 Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH W. "KEN" HOFFMAN, 79, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born on Oct. 7, 1939 in Hoag land, he was a son of the late Herman and Frances (Landstof fer) Hoffman. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army. He later worked for Dana Corp. for 30 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the NRA. He enjoyed spending his free time riding his motorcycle, watching the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Cardinals, listening to country music, and playing his guitar. He especially enjoyed spending his time going to all of his grandchildren's various activities, many of which were sports related. Surviving family include his children, Tina Hoffman, Brenda (Dan) Rupright, Chris Hoffman, and Peggy (Bill) Smith; grandchildren, Kenny, Adam, Jessica, Tyler, Zach, Hanna, Brandon, and Jonathon; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Preston, and Bailey; sister, Mary Johnson; and many cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by wife, Judy Kay Hoffman; and brothers, Arnold and Gene Hoffman. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder. Visitation is from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Yoder. Memorials may be made to Masses or Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at



