KENNETH W. MUSSELMAN, 90, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Surviving are his daughter, Cindy (Terry) Miller of Fort Wayne, Ind.; son, Mark; and three grandchildren, Zach, Ryan and Jon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Miller); and a sister, Doris Woodring. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation one hour prior beginning at 10 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post #587. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Senior Center "Meals on Wheels". Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 25, 2019