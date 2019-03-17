KENNETH WAYNE HULLINGER, 85, of Leo, Ind., passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at home. Born Sept. 10, 1933, he was the son of Waneta and Clifton Hullinger. Ken was a veteran of the Korean War, graduated Manchester University and earned his master's degree from Saint Francis University. After 39 years of teaching, he retired from South Side High School where he spent 29 years. "He made a difference in the lives of those who knew him." Ken is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte Hullinger; their three children, Joseph Hullinger, Daniel (Robin) Hullinger, and Kari (Michael Peters) Hullinger; and his four grandsons, Jeremy Hullinger, Colt Hullinger, Isaac Hullinger and Benjamin Peters. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Pleasant Hill cemetery in North Manchester, Ind. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name directly to Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church or the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH WAYNE HULLINGER.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019