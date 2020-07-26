KENNY JOE BAHR, 74, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kenny was the son of the late Kenneth and Loretta Bahr. Kenny worked over 30 years in the agriculture industry during his working career, retiring from CTB Inc. Kenny attended Pathway Community Church. He enjoyed taking care of his cars, woodworking in his shop, traveling with his wife, Connie, and spending time with his family. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Connie Bahr; children, Jason (Jennifer) Bahr, Andrew (Joiwind) Bahr, Tiffany (Jason) Arnett; grandchildren, Colton, Connor, Natalie, Brayden, Aleah, and Ella; sister, Nancy (Bill) Skripsky; mother-in-law, Lorraine Zscherny; and brother-in-law, Michael (Barb) Zscherny. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pathway Community Church, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Pathway Community Church. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.