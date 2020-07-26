1/1
KENNY JOE BAHR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNY JOE BAHR, 74, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kenny was the son of the late Kenneth and Loretta Bahr. Kenny worked over 30 years in the agriculture industry during his working career, retiring from CTB Inc. Kenny attended Pathway Community Church. He enjoyed taking care of his cars, woodworking in his shop, traveling with his wife, Connie, and spending time with his family. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Connie Bahr; children, Jason (Jennifer) Bahr, Andrew (Joiwind) Bahr, Tiffany (Jason) Arnett; grandchildren, Colton, Connor, Natalie, Brayden, Aleah, and Ella; sister, Nancy (Bill) Skripsky; mother-in-law, Lorraine Zscherny; and brother-in-law, Michael (Barb) Zscherny. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pathway Community Church, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Pathway Community Church. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pathway Community Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
01:00 PM
Pathway Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved