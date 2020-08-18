KENNY MACK FEHMAN, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Born May 27, 1945, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Tyre Mack and Louise (King) Fehman. He graduated from South Side High School in 1963, served in the National Reserves, and retired from General Electric. Kenny loved being in nature, hunting and fishing with his best friend Mike. Together they planted thousands of trees in Northeast Indiana. His passions included bowling, basketball, music, reading, and scratch off lottery tickets. He was a member of several local American Legions and could often be found there dancing and mingling with friends. Kenny was larger than life, made friends everywhere he went, and loved his family very much. He is survived by his children, Matthew (Mandy) Fehman, Marcus (Becky) Fehman and Stacey (Chris) Patalita; granddaughters, Jade, Lauren, Katie, Layla, Quinncy, and Elouise; sister, Gwendolyn Diane (Marvin) McBride; nieces and nephews; former wife, Susan Wiedelman Alexander; and lifelong best friend, Mike (Kathy) Stalter. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved aunt, Kathryn Fyson; and niece, Loree McBride Leitch. An outdoor visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Committal service is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens.