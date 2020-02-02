KENT A. BRAMES, 65, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Heritage Park Nursing Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Jan. 23, 1955 in Fort Wayne, Kent retired from Sauder Manufacturing and enjoyed photography and travel. He was also involved with Christ Renews His Parish and St. Jude Perpetual Adoration Chapel. Kent is survived by his father, Donald C. Brames; three brothers, Curt Brames, Scott (Cyndi) Brames and Rich (Ronna) Brames; four sisters, Laura (Jerry) Gerardot, Margo Brames, Melissa Jefferies, and Gwen Niedemeyer. Kent was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Brames. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or to Mathew 25. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020