KENT D. TRESSLER, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born on Aug. 29, 1957 in Bryan, Ohio, he was a son of the late Duane M. "Red" and Theda M. (Elson) Tressler. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1975. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Hobart Service for more than 20 years and more recently worked at Sweetwater Sound. He was a member of American Legion Post 241 and enjoyed playing poker. Surviving family include his wife, Elsa Tressler; brother, Kurt (Susan) Tressler; step-children, Rommel, Raquel, Ronald, and Roland; eight step-grandchildren; and niece, Rebecca Tressler. Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to . Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020
