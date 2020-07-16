1/1
KENT LAWRENCE BRIGHT
KENT LAWRENCE BRIGHT, 61, departed this life on on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was was born on May 14, 1959. Kent was a loving man with a generous heart. He worked at Symbol Mattress for many years as a supervisor where he was loved and respected. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, LaKendra (Charlie) Jackson - Brinkley, Kenneth (Yoko) Jackson, and Deborah (W. Jerrod) Jackson - Wilkerson, all of Georgia, and Chelsea Bright of Kentucky; stepson, Brandon Gamboa of Kentucky; siblings, Gloria Lowe - Walker of Gary, Ind., Lana Burton of Evansville, Ind., Deborah (Michael) Jefferson, Jeffrey Bright, and Della Bright - Logan, all of Fort Wayne; grandkids, Jasmine, Destiny, Davion, Jordan, Lyric, Aiden, Evan, Cayden, Travis, Paris, Cherish, and Brandon, and Gamboa Jr.; and his loyal and loving best friends; Lyle Kelsaw, Rickye Freeman, Charlie Davis, and Harvey Savage. Kent was preceded in death by his father, William Dulin; mother, Johnella Bright; and sisters, Denise Davis and Sheila Bright. Memorial service is noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Greater Spirit of Love Church, 6116 S. Calhoun St. Care entrusted to Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne
1338 Eliza St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
(260) 422-5577
