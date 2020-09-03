1/1
KERRY RICHARD NIDLINGER
KERRY RICHARD NIDLINGER, 75, of Terre Haute, Ind., passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Born Dec. 28, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Lester Wayne Nidlinger and Dorothy Luella Herrmann. Kerry had his PhD from Purdue University and taught English at IPFW for many years and was currently teaching at Ivy Tech College in Terre Haute. He enjoyed collecting and reading special edition classical books and literature. Kerry was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Purdue Boilermakers, and the Chicago Bears. He was an avid reader and enjoyed golfing, fishing, water skiing on Lake James, playing basketball, and movies. Survivors include his siblings, Jimm (Debra) Nidlinger, Dennis (Sherry) Nidlinger and Cheryl (Mike) Person; nieces and nephews, Jimm (Laura) Nidlinger Jr., Gina (Mark) Ernst, Brett (Carol) Nidlinger, Jeff Nidlinger, Jon (Becca) Nidlinger, Ali Yamashita, and Anjin Yamashita; several great nieces and great nephews; and cats, Cordelia and Miranda. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathie Nidlinger. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, 605 South 25th St., with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Scot Harris officiating. Burial will be in New Harmony Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Wabashi, 3525 E. Harlan Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47802. Funeral information may also be found at www.callahanandhughes.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home
605 S 25th Street
Terre Haute, IN 47803
(812) 232-1365
