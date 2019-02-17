KEVIN BRADTMUELLER, 63, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at his home in rural Auburn. Born June 20, 1955 in Fort Wayne, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He married Michele "Missy" Mercier on March 1, 1996, in Paulding, Ohio. Kevin worked at Phelps Dodge in Fort Wayne and Steel Dynamics in Columbia City, retiring in 2017 after over 40 years of service. Kevin loved life. He enjoyed car shows, traveling, his '55 BelAir, and spending time with his family and friends. One of his sons commented he left big shoe prints that will be easy for them to follow. Also surviving are his mother, Joanna Lacey of Fort Wayne; seven children and their spouses, David (Maggie) Kleber of Stafford, Va., Eric Bradtmueller of Woodburn, Steve Kleber of Auburn, Jennifer (Justin) Adkins of Fort Wayne, Richard Kleber of Great Lakes Naval Base, Ill., Marc (Jackie) Kleber of El Cajon, Calif., and Jon (Rhiannon) Kleber of Decatur; 16 grandchildren; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Karen Martin of New Haven, and Lisa and Jay Gruss of New Haven. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Elwin and Joan Bradtmueller; and his step-father, John Lacey. Service is 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force and American Legion Post 97 at the conclusion of the 7 p.m. service. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to a or to the family in care of Michele Bradtmueller. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019