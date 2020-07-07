1/1
KEVIN C. WILSON
KEVIN C. WILSON, 47, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home in Hamilton, Ind. Born Sept. 18, 1972 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of James and the late Linda Wilson. He graduated from Northrop High School and earned his Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Ivy Tech. Kevin worked as a service technician for several years. He enjoyed golfing, snowboarding, and was an avid Notre Dame and Denver Broncos Football fan. He loved living at the lake, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a very loving and thoughtful son, brother, uncle and friend. He thought the world of his nieces, Brooke and Lily Adams. Kevin is also survived by his father, James Wilson of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Jason Wilson of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and his sister, Lauren Adams of Huntertown, Ind. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday July 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Road Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "Lauren Adams" for an education fund for Brooke and Lily. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 7, 2020.
