KEVIN D. KIRKPATRICK, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his residence. Born Sept. 27, 1957 in Fort Wayne, Kevin was a son of Forrest Kirkpatrick and the late Loretta (Baugher) Kirkpatrick. He was a mechanic with Indiana Auto Auction. Surviving are his wife, Susan Kirkpatrick; father, Forrest Kirkpatrick; daughters, Lori (Jeromie) Bell; Karen (Keith) Kirkpatrick Henning; Janice Kirkpatrick; and Jenn Littrell; sons, Kevin "Bubba" Kirkpatrick and Zachary Rowley; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters; one brother; uncles and an aunt. In addition to his mother, Kevin was preceded in death by son, Michael Gonsior. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, with visitation from noon until time of service. Pastor Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020