KEVIN FORREST SCHERRER, 60, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home with family by his side. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Forrest Scherrer and Marilyn (Trier) Scherrer, who survives. He was the past greenhouse manager for Heller's Nursery, worked for A&R Port-a-Stor, and was currently the yard manager at Mobile Mini, New Haven. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating, fishing, guns, airplanes, and trains. He is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda; children, Jay (Kristina) Scherrer and Ashley Scherrer; grandchildren, Jacylnn Scherrer and Ty Weimer; and sister, Laurie (Jim) Fallon. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. prior to service. Masks required. Preferred memorials are to the family in c/o Brenda Scherrer.