KEVIN JAMES SLANE, 59, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was a tool and die journeyman by trade, but in the evenings he also helped keep the swimming pools of many sparkling. When he wasn't working or watching the stock market, Kevin enjoyed riding his ATV, rolling craps at the casino, and spending time with his family. He loved a good seafood dinner and enjoyed traveling with his wife on cruise ships to warmer weather. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathy; his daughter, Kristie (Isaac) Nanney and son Kyle; his parents, Don and Jane Slane; his brother, Brian (Christa) Slane and his sister, Carla (Ken) Weddle; and three grandchildren. "The depth of loss we feel is measured by the depth of love we have for Kevin. His premature departure will leave a gaping hole forever in the lives of the many, many people whom he loved and who loved him. His corneas were donated so that others can see." There will a private celebration held in the Spring. To sign the online guestbook visit



KEVIN JAMES SLANE, 59, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was a tool and die journeyman by trade, but in the evenings he also helped keep the swimming pools of many sparkling. When he wasn't working or watching the stock market, Kevin enjoyed riding his ATV, rolling craps at the casino, and spending time with his family. He loved a good seafood dinner and enjoyed traveling with his wife on cruise ships to warmer weather. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathy; his daughter, Kristie (Isaac) Nanney and son Kyle; his parents, Don and Jane Slane; his brother, Brian (Christa) Slane and his sister, Carla (Ken) Weddle; and three grandchildren. "The depth of loss we feel is measured by the depth of love we have for Kevin. His premature departure will leave a gaping hole forever in the lives of the many, many people whom he loved and who loved him. His corneas were donated so that others can see." There will a private celebration held in the Spring. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2019

