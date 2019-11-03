KEVIN JAMES THOMAS, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Hospice Home. Born March 12, 1959 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late James K. Thomas and Shirley (Scribner) Warner, who survives. Kevin worked as a quality control auditor for Viant Medical. Surviving him are his mother; daughters, Angela Thomas, Nicole Thomas, Pamela (Daniel) Thomas, and Samantha (Nick) Thomas, all of Fort Wayne; siblings, Ruth Heitzelman, Rebecca Thomas, and Kenneth Thomas, all of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Darien, Alexa, Daelyn, Camden, Shilyn, and Keegan. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Benjamin Thomas. Funeral service is noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial gift may be made to the family, c/o Pamela Thomas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Thomas family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019