KEVIN JAMES THOMAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEVIN JAMES THOMAS.
Service Information
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46819
(260)-424-1525
Obituary
Send Flowers

KEVIN JAMES THOMAS, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Hospice Home. Born March 12, 1959 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late James K. Thomas and Shirley (Scribner) Warner, who survives. Kevin worked as a quality control auditor for Viant Medical. Surviving him are his mother; daughters, Angela Thomas, Nicole Thomas, Pamela (Daniel) Thomas, and Samantha (Nick) Thomas, all of Fort Wayne; siblings, Ruth Heitzelman, Rebecca Thomas, and Kenneth Thomas, all of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Darien, Alexa, Daelyn, Camden, Shilyn, and Keegan. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Benjamin Thomas. Funeral service is noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial gift may be made to the family, c/o Pamela Thomas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Thomas family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 424-1525
funeral home direction icon