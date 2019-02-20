Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEVIN LEROY WIESEHAN. View Sign

KEVIN LEROY WIESEHAN, 13, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, with his sister, Summer Keesler. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Dennis and Stephanie (Bohn stedt) Wiesehan of Woodburn, who survive. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Woodburn. He attended Woodlan Junior/Senior High School where he participated in track and cross country. He also enjoyed drawing and spending time with his family. He is also survived by his sister, Alyson Wiesehan of Woodburn; grandparents, Janet (Chris) Carey and Steve (Tina) Bohnstedt, both of Fort Wayne, and John and Kathy Wiesehan of New Haven; and great-grandparents, Leroy and Linda Wiesehan of New Haven, and Martha Bohnstedt of Churubusco. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn, with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Tim Edwards officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial in Diehl Cemetery, Woodburn. Preferred memorials to Woodlan Jr/Sr High School Junior High Track or Christ Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit



