KEVIN MICHAEL SIEBER, 55, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Tonawan da, N.Y., Kevin was the son of the late Phillip Sieber, and Robert and Kathleen Buchanan. Kevin managed several sports bars on and off the Ohio State Campus. Kevin then worked as the General Manager of Panera Bread in Fort Wayne for 15 years. He worked for Smith Brother Furniture and was currently working for Steel Dynamics Inc. Kevin enjoyed being a bartender and really enjoyed working for the TinCaps. On a perfect day, Kevin would be home with his wife and daughters eating his wife Amber's wonderful food together. He also enjoyed being in his garage watching Ohio State sports. Kevin was always willing to help those in need and truly had a servant's heart. He attended Grabill Missionary Church, where he served as an usher and went on several mission trips. Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Amber Sieber; children, Addie Sieber, Violet Sieber; sisters, Catherine Hansen, Brenda Buchanan; and in-laws, Rex and Debra Amstutz. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Grabill Missionary Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo, Ind. Memorials may be made to Kevin's Daughters Educational Fund in care of Amber Sieber. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2019