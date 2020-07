Or Copy this URL to Share

BERRY, KEVIN RICHARD: Service is 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Service will be streamed on Sheets & Childs Facebook page. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 extra precautions will be taken and will require guests to wear masks. Red or green attire is encouraged in honor of Kevin's love of Christmas.



