KIM LEO OTT, 62 of Troy, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born March 16, 1957, in Columbia City, Ind., he was a son of Ronald and Irene (Morris) Ott. Kim was a member of Troy Church of the Brethren. He was a former instructor at Hobart School of Welding and was a former robotic engineer tech at Motoman. Kim was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed. He was truly a servant to God. He was known to be able to do it all. He was fixer, a maker, a grower and a doer. Kim is survived by his wife, Jenelle Ott; mother, Irene Ott of North Manchester, Ind.; children, Adam, Ethan and Lindsey; brothers Keith (Donna) Ott of Wolf Lake, Ind., and Jim Ott of Churubusco, Ind.; sister, Elaine (Mike) Franklin of Brentwood, Tenn.; and sister-in-law, Anne Ott of Fort Wayne.He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ott; and brother, John Ott. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Troy Church of the Brethren, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Jon Keller officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County or Troy Church of the Brethren. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher - Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019