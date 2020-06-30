KIM M. DAVIS
KIM M. DAVIS, 62, of Fort Wayne, went home to heaven on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1957, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of William Martin and Delores Layton. She attended North Side High School, and then went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Michael Davis in 1976. She was the manager of a license branch for over 20 years, and after, she enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends. "Her love for her family was one of a kind, she loved to make us laugh and loved to have fun." She would always say, "Vegas Baby!" and always looked forward to her trips out to see her sister and brother-in-law. She never took one day for granted. As her granddaughter would say, "she was our hero!" "We will miss her so much". She is survived by her husband, Michael Davis; daughter, Dawn (Brad) Derouin; her mother; sister, Kelly (John) Skaggs; granddaughter, Brittany (Kyle) Souers; and many more family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father; and her grandparents, Tony and Lucille Conge. Service is noon Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Soceity.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.
