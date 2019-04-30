KIM MARIE COCHRANE-SELF, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pa., after her long battle with scleroder ma. She lost this fight due to complications of a lung transplant. Kim retired as an investment banker from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, Northwood, in 2007. She had a love for music and being with family, friends and her dogs Brodie and Coco. People naturally gravitated to her due to her kind soul and infectious smile. "Kim will be deeply missed." She leaves behind her husband, daughter, father, two brothers and a sister. Kim was preceded in death by her mother. Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2019