KIMBERLY ANN TULK, 56, of Fort Wayne, took the Lord's hand home Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Chicago, Ill., Kimberly was a daughter of Edward and Yvonne Tulk. "Kim was a beautiful, kind and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was a very loyal friend and companion." Surviving are her companion, Gary Onz; siblings, Edward "George" Jerry, Chris, Eric, and Angie Tulk. Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with calling beginning at 4 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019