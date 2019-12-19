KIMBERLY KAY CARTER, 59, of rural Columbia City, passed away quietly at her home at 11:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born March 28, 1960, in Vin-cennes, Ind., a daughter of Charles Robert and Donna Kay (Wininger) Johnson. The family moved to Fort Wayne, where she attended Harrison Hill Elementary School and graduated from South Side High School in 1978. On April 4, 2007, she married Thomas J. Carter. They made their first home in Fort Wayne. In 2015, they moved to the lake in rural Columbia City. From 1996 until her retirement in 2016, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Fort Wayne Processing facility. She enjoyed the outdoors, whether tending her flower garden or fishing on the lake or just enjoying her family. She took pride in sewing clothes and costumes for her grandchildren. Always ready for a game of chance, she was a power bingo player and delighted in playing the slots at the area Casinos. Surviving are her husband, Tom; a son, Joshua A. Borton of Kathleen, Ga.; four grandchildren; a stepson, Nathaniel J. Carter of Roanoke; her father, Charles "Bob" (Diane) Johnson of Columbia City; a sister, Bobbi (Jim) Joseph of Fort Wayne; a brother, Michael Johnson, and her beloved dog, Norman. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Wininger. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial is at the Riverview Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Humane Society. Condolences sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 19, 2019