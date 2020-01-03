KIMBERLY SUE KNOLHOFF, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. Born Nov. 22, 1960, she was a daughter of Betty and William Whicker. She loved her family dearly and was known to be the ornery one of the bunch. She was loved by anyone who knew her. She is survived by her uncle, Dean Donahoo; and her extended Sheron family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lisa Robinson; and uncles, Larry, Paul and John Donahoo. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 3, 2020