KIMBERLY THOMPSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KIMBERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIMBERLY THOMPSON, 57, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., Kimberly was the daughter of the late Charles Scott and Virginia and Kenneth Koenig who survive. Kimberly managed at Subway for many years prior to her retirement. On her perfect day Kimberly would be outdoors camping and fishing, doing her crochet, and perhaps dancing. She loved her family and cherished her time with them. Surviving are her husband, Ralph Thompson; siblings, Amy Cechvala, Elaine Jones and Brian Koenig; along with many aunts, uncles and extended family members. Kimberly was preceded in death by her dear son, James Thompson. Private family services. Calling is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Per the state regulations there will be only 25 people allowed at a time in the funeral home. Burial in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Kenneth Koenig.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Calling hours
4:00 - 8:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved