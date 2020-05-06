KIMBERLY THOMPSON, 57, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., Kimberly was the daughter of the late Charles Scott and Virginia and Kenneth Koenig who survive. Kimberly managed at Subway for many years prior to her retirement. On her perfect day Kimberly would be outdoors camping and fishing, doing her crochet, and perhaps dancing. She loved her family and cherished her time with them. Surviving are her husband, Ralph Thompson; siblings, Amy Cechvala, Elaine Jones and Brian Koenig; along with many aunts, uncles and extended family members. Kimberly was preceded in death by her dear son, James Thompson. Private family services. Calling is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Per the state regulations there will be only 25 people allowed at a time in the funeral home. Burial in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Kenneth Koenig.





