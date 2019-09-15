KIMILA "KIMISUE" SUE MANN, 59, entered into rest on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Kimisue earned her bachelor's degree from Whitten berg University in Springfield, Ohio. Following her undergraduate studies, she spent a year in a social work program before entering and graduating from the nursing school at IUPU, Indianapolis. She worked in Indianapolis and North Carolina. Kimisue came to live with her parents in Modoc, S.C. after becoming disabled. Family members include her father, Dr. Richard Mann; sister, Kara (Kevin) Venderley; and brothers, Rick Mann, Kurt (Leslie) Mann, and Douglas (Leslie) Mann; as well as 12 nieces and nephews in Georgia, Colorado, Indiana, and Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Mann. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Westover Memorial Park. Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Care Pregnancy Center, 1298 1/2 Broad St., Augusta (GA 30901); Safe Homes of Augusta Domestic Violence Center, P.O. BOX 3187 Augusta (GA 30914); Julie's House, Inc., P.O. Box 204235, Martinez (GA 30917); or Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Rd., Augusta (GA 30907). Arrangements by Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta (GA 30907) (706) 364-8484. To sign the guestbook visit www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019