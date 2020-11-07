KINARA L. ACOFF, 21, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind. She was born on Jan. 22, 1999. She attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Northrup High School in 2017. As a little girl, she had a special love for animals and expressed the desire to become a veterinarian when she grew up. As life would have it, the love for helping animals turn into helping people. She was currently a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). She was currently enrolled in Chamber lin College pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Kinara was a fun free spirited young lady and loved listening to her hip-hop. Kinara leaves behind her mother, Kristie Roberson; brothers, Krystopher Acoff and Kareem Freeman; grandparents, Hattie Roberson and Jackie Roberson; aunts, Shannon Roberson and Lola (Derrick) Bates; uncles, Marcus Roberson, Irvin Roberson, Dontae Williams, Frank Lloyd, Deuarco Hopkins, Joe Mayes, and Quantae Jackson; companion, George Cousin; her BFF, De'amond Talton; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Kinara was preceded in death by her father, Freddie L. Acoff; grandmother, Robbie Holliday; grandfather, Clarence Hatcher; and son, Kashton Irvin Lee Weeks. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Kingdom Door Worship Center, 1004 E. Pontiac St., with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com