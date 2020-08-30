KIRK MICHAEL BRAUN, 56, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after a 15 year battle with multiple myeloma. Born Dec. 1, 1963, in Ken -dallville, he was the son of Jack and Joy Braun. He spent his formative years in the East Noble School District and was known for his athletic abilities, especially in baseball. Kirk received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree at Trine University in 1987 and gained a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University in 1991. Later, he earned the coveted Professional Engineering License (PE). Kirk had the entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. He was able to realize his dream of owning and operating his own company when he purchased API Construction Corp. in 1992. Over time, he grew this company into a very successful enterprise which today includes two asphalt plants and over 50 employees. Later, he acquired a second company, Land Construction, which involves earthmoving and underground utilities. He was proud of the companies' mission: "Building Infrastructure for the 21st Century". Kirk was a committed family man and he and his wife Meegan (ne‚ Paul) enjoyed almost 30 years of marriage together. They had three surviving children, Alexa (27) of Fishers, Ind., Morgan (24) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Grant (21) of Leo, Ind. Kirk had many hobbies he enjoyed. In the kids' formative years, he coached many seasons of youth soccer and baseball. All three children did travel sports of which Kirk was involved front and center. He was an avid hunter and spent many memorable moments with his son Grant. They were able to hunt deer, bear and antelope on their many trips together to Wyoming and Canada. Kirk loved to travel the world with Meegan and they enjoyed trips to Europe as well as adventures in snow skiing and travel by train. Lastly, Kirk's Christian faith was important to him. He attended Pathway Community Church in Fort Wayne, with his family, for over 15 years. Kirk is also survived by his parents, Jack and Joy Braun of Kendallville, Ind.; sister, Kristen (Shane) Mulholland of Fort Wayne; brother, Todd (Loraine) Braun of Waterloo, Ind., and their children. A celebration of life memorial service is noon Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, Ind., with calling from 10 a.m. to noon prior to service. Pastor Ron Williams will be officiating. Memorials may be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center for Miles for Myeloma. Please make checks payable to IU Foundation and mail to IUF PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Indicate "In Memory of Kirk Braun" on the memo line. Donations may be made online at https://www.cancer.iu.edu/m4m/
. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com