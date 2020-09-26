1/1
KRISS BAUMAN
KRISS BAUMAN, 66, of Kendallville, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at home.Born in Kendall ville, in 1954, he was a son of the late Robert Eugene and Helen Barbara (Snyder) Bauman. Survivors include son, Kriss Bauman, II of Kendallville; special friend, Margaret Camp of Wolcottville; sister, Coleen Godoy; and brother, Mark Bauman. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
