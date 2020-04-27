KRISTI LYN GRUBB, 54, passed on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Warren Perkins of New Haven and the late Patricia Perkins. She was a member of Promise Ministries Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. She had worked for Edward Jones Investments. With a passion for helping others, she volunteered with over 18 organizations. These were both local and multiple oversea locations while her husband, Jeff, was serving in the military. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jeff Grubb; son, Zachary Grubb of New Haven; ; siblings, Barb (Scott) Feasby and Doug (Michele) Perkins, both of New Haven, Kathy (Ron) Strahm of Monroeville, and Bob (Cindy) Perkins of Convoy, Ohio; sister-in-law, Renee Perkins; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rick Perkins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry or Milk Crate Ministries. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 27, 2020