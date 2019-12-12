KRISTINE J. HOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KRISTINE J. HOOD.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
Send Flowers

KRISTINE J. HOOD, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Born in Frankfort, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Evans and Eleanor Small. Kristine worked as a legal secretary for Beckman Lawson, and previously at Central Christian School and the Missionary Church headquarters also as a secretary. She was an active member of Central Ministries Church. Kristine is survived by her sons, Doug (Kim) Hood and Ryan Hood, both of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, David Small of Austin, Texas. Kristine was also preceded in death by her sister, Susan Miller. Service is 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road, with calling one hour prior and also from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Central Ministries Care Ministry. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.