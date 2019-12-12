KRISTINE J. HOOD, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Born in Frankfort, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Evans and Eleanor Small. Kristine worked as a legal secretary for Beckman Lawson, and previously at Central Christian School and the Missionary Church headquarters also as a secretary. She was an active member of Central Ministries Church. Kristine is survived by her sons, Doug (Kim) Hood and Ryan Hood, both of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, David Small of Austin, Texas. Kristine was also preceded in death by her sister, Susan Miller. Service is 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road, with calling one hour prior and also from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Central Ministries Care Ministry. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019