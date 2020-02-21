KUMIYE ELLEN MASAI

KUMIYE ELLEN MASAI, 80, of Lexington, S.C., passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Born Oct. 16, 1939, in Sacramento, Calif., she was a daughter of the late Hisano Kashi wada and Matsuko Tsugawa. She was a graduate of Sacramento State University where she earned a BA degree in Elementary Education and spent the early years of her career molding young lives. She was a loving wife and mother, with her greatest joy which was spending time with her family; she was even known as grandma by all of her grandchildren's friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Kazuo Masai of Lexington; a son, Brad (Linda) Masai of Lexington; two grandchildren, Matthew and Kaitlyn Masai, both of Lexington; one sister, Reiko (Hachi) Kawakami of Sacramento, Calif.; and a number of nieces, nephews and loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date in California. Arrangements by Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington, S.C. www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2020
