KYELEE PENNINGTON, entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 4:44 a.m. after losing her battle with a heroin addiction that led to a severe illness. She will be remember ed by her beautiful soul, laughter, and sincerity in life. She loved her family deeply. She had a huge heart for children with special needs. She worked with them from 7th grade through her senior year at Homestead High School. She is survived by her mother, Hattie Sutton; father, Timothy (Jennifer) Pennington of Morristown, Tenn.; sister, Azalea (Nick) Hodgson of Fort Wayne, Ind.; niece, Sophia Emerson Lee; brothers; Blaike Sutton of Fort Wayne, Addison and Presley Pennington of Morristown. Tenn.; aunts and uncles, Sossity Taylor, Jonathan Dilley, Micah (Katy) Dilley, Bay Dilley, Lindy Dilley, David Dilley, Katie Dilley, Austin Brenneman, and John (Allie) Pennington of Fort Worth, Texas; and cousins, Keana, Ian, Aiden, Chaya, Noah, Brittany, Jeremiah, Elisha, Brenden, Landen, Londen, Trey, Matty Jr., Jocelyn, Makenna, Livvy, John-David, Jolie, Kruz, Axton, Onyx, and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by Angel Baby; grandpa, John C. Dilley; uncles, Jeremiah Dilley and Jamin Dilley; great-grandpa, Bob Thomas; and great-aunt, Nancy Thomas. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral expenses which arose unexpectedly, in care of Hattie Sutton.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 10, 2019