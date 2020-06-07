KYLE ALAN HAGERMAN, 38, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his mother's home in Indianapolis. Kyle was a member of District Council 91, Local 469 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 469, and worked for several painting companies. Kyle had unconditional love for his family, and more importantly loved God and God the Son. Kyle enjoyed hunting, listening to all genres of music and could be classified as an Official Deadhead as he had a Deadhead tattoo on his right arm for many years. "Kyle was also one of the premier Graffiti Artists in the country, and if you ever looked at boxcars as they roll by at a train crossing, you've probably seen his work." Survivng are his father, D. Curt Hagerman; mother, Stephanie Ann Hagerman; brother, Grant (Sarah) Hagerman; grandmother, Peggy Hagerman; and aunts and uncles, R. Pat (Sharyll) Hagerman, Derrik (Kimberly) Hagerman, Kim (Janice) Hagerman, and April (Steve) Hernandez, Kent Smith and Karyn Meweet, and Christopher (Kristin) Tanber. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, and a Celebration of Life at a future date in Fort Wayne. Kyle's cremation remains will be interred at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.



