KYLE ANDRUE SCHRIBER
KYLE ANDRUE SCHRIBER, 17, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Sterling, Ill., Kyle was the son of Dustin and Sharon Schriber. Kyle was a senior at Leo High School where he played Rugby and was part of the two state championship teams. Kyle enjoyed playing X-box, working on computers, and playing with his nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his siblings, Matt (Chelsea) Schriber, Chandler Schriber, Marcella Schriber, and Kristin McCann; grandparents, Jerry and Vicki Schriber; nieces and nephews, Brantley, Briggslee, Berkeleigh, and Drue; and several aunts, uncles, and extended family members. Kyle was preceded in death by his step-father, Sean Matejcek. Service is 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Grabill Missionary Church, with calling from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until the service time. Memorials may be made to Erin's House or to the family. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
