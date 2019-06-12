KYLE MATTHEW RICHEY, 24, of Woodburn, Ind., unexpectedly passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born April 10, 1995, he recently worked for Meijer and ESG security. He enjoyed working out, fixing cars, playing guitar, playing basketball, and helping and hanging out with his family and friends. Kyle is survived by parents, Roger and Kathleen Richey of Woodburn and Kamryn (Mike Burton) Richey of Woodburn; brothers, Jordan and Zachary Richey; grandparents, Roger (Karen) Richey Sr. of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Laynah, Leeyah, Lyam, Lyland, Lylah Burton, and Nemo and Sofia Richey; and uncle, Matthew (Norma) Klages of Ligonier, Ind. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandmother, Camille Klages. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be held in the Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019