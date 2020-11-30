KYLE MATTHEW SHANAYDA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his residence. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Rhonda (Vachon) Shanayda and the late Rick Shanayda, who passed away in 2018. Kyle was a large engine mechanic who worked at Republic Services, Fort Wayne and Stoops Freightliner-Quality Trailer, New Haven. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. Kyle enjoyed fishing, cooking, music, golf, trivia and history. He is survived by his mother, Rhonda Shanayda of Woodburn; siblings, Kurt (Cody) Shanayda, Todd Shanayda, Brian (Veronica) Shanayda, Eric (Erin) Shanayda, Aimee (Garth) Fiedler, and Kellee (Nate) Henderson; grandparents, Marvin Vachon, and Corinne Shanayda; and also numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Carole Vachon and Edward Shanayda. A Mass of Christian burial will be private. Preferred memorials are Masses in his memory at church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com