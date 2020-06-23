KYLE ROSS BOHDE, 32, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the morning of Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on Dec. 19, 1987. Kyle's presence touched many hearts in his short time here. "We are all so fortunate to have him be a part of our lives." Kyle had a love for the outdoors and nature but his love for his family and friends took precedence. Surviving are his mother, Sheryl Bohde; and siblings, Ryan Staples and Wade Bohde. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Bohde. "There will forever be an absence in our hearts without him." A public celebration of life to commemorate his time with us is to be announced.



