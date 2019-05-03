KYLE W. MATHY, 61, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. He attended Wayne High School and served honorably in the United States Army. Kyle owned his own contracting company, K & M Construction for 10 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with family. Surviving is his mother, Janice Stanski; children, Jeremy J. Mathy of Midland, Mich., and Alicia J. Mathy of South Carolina; sister, Julie A. Mathy; and one grandson, Logan Mathy. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2019