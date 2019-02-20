Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. ANDRES 92 died Wednesday. Feb. 6 2019 at Saint Ann "Jeep" (SCHULER) JEANNE. View Sign

JEANNE L. (SCHULER) ANDRES, 92, died Wednesday. Feb. 6, 2019, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community in Fort Wayne. Born July 4, 1926, in Jeffer sonville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Louis J. and Ida C. (Zehnder) Schuler. She was the widow of Otto C. Andres whom she married on July 10, 1948. Jeanne was office manager and bookkeeper for the National Electrical Contractors Association for over some 17 years and volunteered at Our Lady of Divine Providence House in Clearwater, Fla. She retired back to Indiana after the death of her husband and most recently lived in Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community in Fort Wayne. Survivors include three children, Vicki (Tom) Heiskell, Susan (Gene) Andert and Tim (Lorna) Andres; 10 grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; sister, Marilyn ZurSchmiede; brother, Jerome "Jeep" Schuler; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Steven C. Andres; and 12 siblings, Al, Lee, Norman, Foster, Ed, Jack, Anthony, Gyna Middleton, Ruth Biscan, Vera Ricke, Emily Shultz, and Betty Ann Schuler. Jeanne will be remembered in a: Memorial service is 1:30 Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community, 1900 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne. Funeral Mass and burial were Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church and cemetery in Floyds Knobs, Ind. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Divine Providence, House of Prayer Foundation Inc., 702 South Bayview Ave., Clearwater, FL 33759; Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community, 1900 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46805; or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Online condolences to:

