L. DARLENE SMITH, 87, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Eel River Township, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her children, Brad (Mary) Smith, Cynthia (Marty) Boros and Nila (Ken) Harman; brother, T. Eldon (Barbara) Dice; and sister-in-law, Gorgean Dice; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Talia Joy Smith; brothers, Keith and Paul Dice; and sister, Martha Doster. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. At the family's request please exercise social distancing. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 10, 2020.