L. DARLENE SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. DARLENE SMITH, 87, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Eel River Township, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her children, Brad (Mary) Smith, Cynthia (Marty) Boros and Nila (Ken) Harman; brother, T. Eldon (Barbara) Dice; and sister-in-law, Gorgean Dice; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Talia Joy Smith; brothers, Keith and Paul Dice; and sister, Martha Doster. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. At the family's request please exercise social distancing. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
10:00 AM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved