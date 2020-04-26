LESTER L. FANNING SR., 90, of Hubbardston, Mass., formerly of Fort Wayne and Acton, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. He is survived by his loving family: son, Lester L. (Jane) Fanning Jr. of Hubbardston, Mass.; daughters, Dawn M. (Richard) Bleakley of Westminster, Mass. and Kimberly Mae (Eric) Harris of Clarksville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan I. (Wilson) Fanning. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers or other donations, donations to GVNA HealthCare, c/o Marketing & Business Development, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.fowler-kennedy.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020