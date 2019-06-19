VERLE "BUD" L HANFORD, 86, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Coventry Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Bud was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Lake Village, Ind., the son of the late Will and Retta Hanford. He was an insurance adjuster for State Farm for 35 years and also served in the U.S. Army. Surviving are his very special friend, Sandy Coffee of Fort Wayne; sons, Les (Susan) Hanford and Bill (Lee) Hanford, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hanford; sisters, Maxine Garmong, Barbara Kroll and Jane Parrish; granddaughter, Mandy Marie Hanford. Memorial Service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society or Camp What You Want To Do. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019