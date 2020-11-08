VIRGINIA "GINNY" L. REDMOND, 96, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 14, 1924, Ginny was an Army veteran who proudly served in World War II. She was a brave and independent woman who worked her entire life. She was a talented painter and her family was tremendously proud of her. She is survived by her children, Alexandria Redmond of Auburn and Dino Redmond of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Nathan (Sonya), Dina (Todd), Damian (Erica), James, and Michael; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily. No service is scheduled at this time. To offer sympathy during this difficult time consider donating memorials in the name of Virginia Redmond to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Phone: (260) 203-5441. https://www.htohhfoundation.org/donation/