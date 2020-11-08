1/1
VIRGINIA L. "GINNY" REDMOND
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA "GINNY" L. REDMOND, 96, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 14, 1924, Ginny was an Army veteran who proudly served in World War II. She was a brave and independent woman who worked her entire life. She was a talented painter and her family was tremendously proud of her. She is survived by her children, Alexandria Redmond of Auburn and Dino Redmond of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Nathan (Sonya), Dina (Todd), Damian (Erica), James, and Michael; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily. No service is scheduled at this time. To offer sympathy during this difficult time consider donating memorials in the name of Virginia Redmond to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Phone: (260) 203-5441. https://www.htohhfoundation.org/donation/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved