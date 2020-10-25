L. STEPHEN "STEVE" SMOCK JR., 67, peacefully passed this earthly life on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Bloomington, Ind., he was the son of Louis Stephen Smock (Lynn, Indiana) and Louise Marie Maki Smock (Owen, Wisconsin). Steve resided during his formative years in Fort Wayne though spent his happiest adult years in Auburn. He worked for many years at Reeves Bros., then Foamex. Steve, an old soul, was gentle and introspective. He loved nature seen through the filter of his artful and often photographic eye as a professionally trained photographer. Steve didn't measure success in this life by status, job, education or money, but rather by being true to his values of being patient and kind, peaceful, loving and generous. He was clear about his path to see his God. Steve's absolute joy in life was being an integral witness to his son Chris' journey, and those of his children by marriage and nephews, of becoming truly upstanding young adults. Steve sacrificed a great deal as he unselfishly worked to provide a good life for all those who loved him and for whom he loved greatly. He is survived by his son, Christopher Louis Smock of Fort Wayne; his children by marriage, Kevin A. (Dawn) Nofzinger, Sean M. (Jennifer) Nofzinger, Jody (Jeffrey) Cook, Joe (Julie) Nack, all of Auburn, and Daymond (Laura) Nack of Traverse City, Mich.; and nephews, Wes (Jammie) Bandor of Aurora, Colo., and Cliff Bandor of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by two loving sisters, Vicki (Thomas) Bandor Braun of Fort Wayne and Pamela (Chris) Chisholm of Elmore, Ohio; and those he loved in marriage Laura Smock and Peggy Smock. He is now reunited with his beloved mother and father and all those loved ones gone before. May the blessings be. A private graveside service for the family will be held at a future time. Burial will be in the natural burial area in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be given for the family, mail to Pam Chisholm, 15641 SR 105, Elmore (OH 43416) or plant a tree or flowering plant in his honor. View the full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-wayne-in/l-smock-9731216