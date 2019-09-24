L. WAYNE PUTT, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Fort Wayne. Born June 9, 1926, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Chauncey and Hazel (Worden) Putt. A graduate of North Side High School, he was drafted in 1944 to the Army Combat Engineers. He proudly served his country during World War II in the Philippines, Bataan, and in Korea. He was awarded medals, including the Asiatic Pacific Compass with two Battle Stars. Wayne was a devoted member of the Church of the United Brethren in Christ and current member of Calvary United Baptist Church. Wayne was co-owners with his brother, Robert of Putt Decorators for over 60 years. He loved the outdoors, traveling and playing church basketball. He married Gertrude "Sue" Shlater in 1961, she survives. Also surviving are their children, Kenneth (Kay) of New Haven, David (Pat) of Huntington, Richard of Fort Wayne, Jeffrey (Paula) of Lyman, Neb., Patty Romero of Grand Saline, Texas, Michael (Ronda) Stewart of Fort Wayne, and Pam (Chris) Dandrea of Zeeland, Mich.; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and sister, Louise McComb. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Putt; and sister, Dorothy Scott. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service with military honors at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 24, 2019