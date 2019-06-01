LaDEAN BENNETT DICK, 94, long-time resident of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The second of three children, he was a son of Ralph and Clelia Bennett Dick of Angola. He graduated as valedictorian from Flint High School. Two years later, he landed his airplane in John Brand's pasture south of Hudson, and asked Mary Alice Brand for a date. They were united in marriage in 1947, and remained so for 72 years. After graduating from Manchester College, LaDean taught high school science for one year, before working at GE's R&D Lab as a Process Chemist until his retirement in 1985. LaDean loved flying. He received his private pilot license at the age of 19, and in 1954 became a charter member of the Fort Wayne Back Forty Flying Club. He helped form the High Flying Club and was a Flight Instructor at Smith Field for 17 years. In his 60 years of flying, he logged over a 1,000 hours of flight time. After retirement, LaDean delivered cars for 17 years. LaDean was an active member of Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren. Surviving are his wife, Mary Alice; three daughters, Dr. Anne J. (Norman) Stump of Indianapolis, Dr. Mary Jo (Doug) Smock of Bowling Green, Ind., and Cathy (Richard) Egler of Atlanta, Ind.; twin sons, Randall of Panacea, Fla., and Ronald (Sheila) Dick of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Opal Mae Collins of Tampa, Fla. He was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice E. Dick. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Pleasant Chapel Church, 1993 County Road 8, Ashley, Ind., with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 1, 2019